AICU calls for security of religious minorities across South Asia

AICU calls for security of religious minorities across South Asia
In wake of violence witnessed in Bangladesh against minority population following the end of Sheikh Hasina regime, the All India Catholic Union (AICU) called for security of religious minorities across South Asia

Hyderabad: In wake of violence witnessed in Bangladesh against minority population following the end of Sheikh Hasina regime, the All India Catholic Union (AICU) called for security of religious minorities across South Asia. In a media statement, the Union called upon the governments of the countries of the Indian subcontinent to assure the safety and security of religious minorities in their respective countries, as threats to a minority in one nation has repercussions in neighbouring countries.

“A recent resolution called upon the Central government to initiate steps to restore the rights of Dalit Christians, including the protection of law and affirmative as STs. The rights were taken away by the Presidential order of 1950 which continues to be challenged in courts of law. The AICU is among Christian and Muslim groups which have moved to the Supreme Court for the restoration of these rights.

The Union also called upon the Union government and State administrations to ensure that scholarships for students of minority communities were given in proportion to their populations. There should be no attempt to politicise scholarships and play one community against another,” demanded Andrew Xavier, former State president of AICU.

