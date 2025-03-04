All set for Inter exams in State from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations March 2025 (IPE March 2025) will be held from March 5 to March 25. A total of 9,96,971 students of both the first and second years of the Intermediate course will take their examinations in 1,532 centres across the state.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, the Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Examination, Krishna Aditya, said all necessary arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the examinations. The first and second-year exams will be held on alternate days from 9 am to 12 noon. Students are allowed to enter examination centres from 8 am onwards. The OMR sheets will be issued at 8:45 am and the question papers at 9 am to the students in the examination halls.

Students are allowed inside the examination centres till 9 am, with a grace time of up to 9.05 am. However, the TGBIE Secretary asked the students to arrive at the examination centres by 8.45 am so that they could settle before starting the examination at 9 am.

The students are asked to check the OMR sheets for subject and medium and check the answer booklets, which should have 24 pages. He said they should bring it to the attention of the invigilators if they find any discrepancies so that they can be corrected.

This time, TGBIE introduced question papers that bear a unique identification number.

He said that students will be allowed into the examination centres either with the hall tickets issued by their respective colleges or with the hall tickets directly downloaded from the board's website. The links to the hall tickets have been sent to the mobile numbers of the students.

The District Level Examination Committees (DLECs) have been formed to oversee and coordinate the conduct of the exams. Similarly, a District High Power Committee (DHPC) has been formed with the District Collector, District Superintendent of Police, and heads of several departments for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

The power utilities are asked to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the examination centres, and the RTC authorities have been asked to ply additional buses and, if needed, special buses to provide adequate transportation to and from the examination centres before and after the examinations.

Since mercury is touching 35 degrees Celsius, the health department is asked to station a nurse or ANM at each examination centre and to take students to the local primary health centres and nearby hospitals in case of any medical emergencies. The police will oversee the laws and orders at the examination centres. Section 144 will be in force up to 100 meters around the examination centres.

A state-level helpline IVRS-Interactive Voice Response System will be functioning with Telephone Number: 9240205555 in TGBIE for students.