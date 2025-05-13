Amid glitz and glam, pageant spawns slew of chances for all

Hyderabad: Beyond glamour and headlines, Miss World 2025 is delivering a tangible cultural and economic boost across Telangana.

From artisans in Pochampally to folk performers at Gachibowli, the event has created hundreds of opportunities for local communities. Hotels, transport providers, event technicians, designers, and handloom workers have become part of a global showcase turning Telangana’s grassroots talent into international ambassadors. This is not just a beauty pageant; it is a tribute to Telangana’s spirit where tradition meets transformation. The synergy between pageantry and purpose has created an experience that is as meaningful for locals as it is for global delegates.

India’s proud legacy with Miss World began in 1966 when Dr Reita Faria became the first Indian and first Asian to win the crown. Since then, India has won the Miss World title six times, tying with Venezuela for the most crowns in the pageant’s history.

India’s winners include Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), Manushi Chhillar (2017). This year, Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan represents India, carrying the hopes of a billion as she competes on home soil. Other crown-holding nations include the United Kingdom with five wins, and South Africa and the United States, each with three. These rankings reflect not only beauty standards but evolving representations of purpose, intellect, and compassion.

From May 20–24, the spotlight shifts to talent rounds, fashion showcases, and arts workshops at Shilparamam. On May 26, the Beauty with a Purpose Gala at HITEX will feature powerful social impact projects from each contestant, alongside cultural performances and a Telangana Food Festival. The grand culmination will be on May 31 at HITEX, with a glittering red carpet event at 5:30 pm, followed by the coronation gala from 10 pm to 1 am.

The celebrations close on June 2 with a high tea at Raj Bhavan hosted by the Governor and Chief Minister, coinciding with Telangana Formation Day a proud reminder of the State’s dynamic journey.

The Telangana government has meticulously planned each element of the festival from logistics, security, and transport to cultural showcases, accommodation, and hospitality. The coordination reflects the State’s capability to host mega international events with world-class precision. To democratise access, Telangana Tourism has opened free registration for the public via its website, where selected participants can attend events through an interactive quiz system ensuring that the global celebration includes local pride, says M Kiranmayee, a senior official from the I&PR Department.

As the crown travels through temples, looms, and centuries-old trees, Miss World 2025 is no longer just a beauty contest; it is Telangana’s way of telling the world our traditions walk with grace, our hospitality welcomes with pride, and our women rise with purpose.