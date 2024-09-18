An air of festive spirituality, pervades Vinayak Sagar

Hyderabad: The booming sound of drums, the fleet of trucks waiting in queue for their turn to arrive and devotees chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi aa’ rented the air as festive spirit pervaded at Hussain Sagar on Tuesday, with huge crowds gathering to bid adieu to Bappa (Lord Ganesh).

The arterial roads leading to Hussain Sagar were filled with flower petals and colours. Many idols caught the eye of the crowds, as unique Ganesh processions were witnessed, such as devotees carrying Lord Ganesh in decorated colourful carts, few two-wheelers with a floral decoration of Ganesh, etc. Several devotees were sported in saffron turbans with printed slogans such as ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ on them.

Like every year, even this year, street food carts have been set up on the footpath of Tankbund where people were seen relishing delicacies. Apart from this, all along the immersion procession route, numerous stalls were set up by many philanthropist organisations offering free food and water. Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board had also set up a stall on Tank Bund to supply drinking water.

Chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya, Abhinabh, an IT employee, said “For the past nine years, I along with my family members have been visiting the Tank bund on the Anant Chaturdashi which marks the end of the 10-day long Ganeshotsav. Love to see the colourful procession that takes place at Hussain Sagar.”

Surekha, who came from Nizamabad for the celebrations, said, “Every year, we eagerly wait to be part of the huge procession during the Ganesh immersion. I make it a point to visit the Tankbund to see the huge Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra and also Balapur Ganesh. We patiently wait near the lake premises till the Balapur Ganesh gets immersed.”

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the State government for the smooth conduct of the festival. Security arrangements were in place, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sanitation staff was sweeping the procession route continuously, and at NTR Marg mobile toilets were also installed.



























