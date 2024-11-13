Applications invited for vacancies in HAL

Hyderabad: The Avionics division of Hindustan Aeronautics limited (HAL), Hyderabad, is inviting applications for filling up 57 non-executive posts on a four-year contract basis.

The posts are: diploma technician (mechanical)-10, diploma technician (electrical)-05, diploma Technician (electronics)-35, diploma technician (chemical)-01, operator-06. Eligibility: pass in relevant trade in ITI for operator posts, and pass in diploma course in relevant branch for diploma technician posts, plus experience.

Age must not exceed 28 years as on November 24. Salary: basic pay of Rs 23,000 for diploma technician posts, and Rs 22,000 for operator posts.

The selection is on the basis of written examination, document verification and medical examination. Applications should be online.

The last date for online applications is November 24, and written examination will be held on December 22. For more information, visit: https://hal-india.co.in.