Asaduddin Owaisi refuses to back Kejriwal on Centre's ordinance

Hyderabad: MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said he won't support Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his fight against a Central ordinance as the AAP chief follows "hard Hindutva".

Kejriwal is seeking support from opposition leaders against the Centre's ordinance on the control of services in the national capital.

"Why did Kejriwal support the BJP on Article 370? Why is he crying now? I’m not going to support Kejriwal, because not just soft Hindutva, he follows hard Hindutva," Owaisi said.

When Article 370 was revoked on August 5, 2019, Kejriwal lent support to the BJP-led Centre's decision. He had tweeted, "We support the govt on its decisions on J&K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state."

So far, Kejriwal has met Uddhav Thackeray, K Chandrashekar Rao, Tejashwi Yadav and Mamata Banerjee. He also met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. He is slated to meet Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren soon.

