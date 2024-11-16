Automobile loading using NMG rakes commences

Hyderabad: The New Modified Goods (NMG) rakes were used to load automobiles at the Balanagar railway station under the Hyderabad division. NMG rakes are modified passenger coaches primarily used to transport vehicles like cars, autos, motorcycles, scooters, cars, and light commercial vehicles. NMG rakes are an essential part of India's freight network, supporting the growing automobile industry while ensuring cost-effective and efficient logistics.

The automobile traffic was loaded utilising NMG rakes from the Balanagar goods shed on Thursday. Electric autos were transported on NMG rakes covering a distance of 1,770 km from Balanagar station in Hyderabad to Bijwasan station in Delhi, Northern Railway, generating revenue of Rs 17.5 lakh. Accordingly, KETO Motors, having its plant at Rajpur village in Jadcherla, has come forward for transportation of automobiles from Balanagar station. Further, another six to seven rakes of automobile traffic are expected to be loaded from Balanagar railway station by the same consignor.