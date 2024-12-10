Live
- Workshop on immunisation held
- Cloudflare Publishes Top Internet Trends for 2024
- A celebration of dignity and freedom
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Begin Three-Day Delhi and Jaipur Visit
- Thangalaan: Watch Vikram’s Flick On This OTT Platform
- Woman attempts suicide over harassment from loan App agents
- Supreme Court Issues Notices on Telangana Government's GO No. 46 for Constable Recruitment
- Vigilance sleuths inspect water plant
- Puppeteers outshine abroad, but dying in India
- INST researchers find promising materials for next-gen electronic devices
Awareness prog on POSH, POCSO Act held
Hyderabad: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Picket organised a comprehensive awareness programme that aimed at educating students, teachers, and parents about the POSH Act (Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace) and the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) on Monday.
During the event, A Srinivasa Rao, an advocate, explained the legal provisions under POSH to prevent and address harassment in professional spaces and highlighted the POCSO Act’s role in protecting children from sexual offences. Real-life case studies and interactive discussions were conducted to ensure clarity and engagement.
