Awareness prog on POSH, POCSO Act held

Hyderabad: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Picket organised a comprehensive awareness programme that aimed at educating students, teachers, and parents about the POSH Act (Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace) and the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) on Monday.

During the event, A Srinivasa Rao, an advocate, explained the legal provisions under POSH to prevent and address harassment in professional spaces and highlighted the POCSO Act’s role in protecting children from sexual offences. Real-life case studies and interactive discussions were conducted to ensure clarity and engagement.