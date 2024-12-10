  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Awareness prog on POSH, POCSO Act held

Awareness prog on POSH, POCSO Act held
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Picket organised a comprehensive awareness programme that aimed at educating students, teachers, and parents about...

Hyderabad: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Picket organised a comprehensive awareness programme that aimed at educating students, teachers, and parents about the POSH Act (Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace) and the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) on Monday.

During the event, A Srinivasa Rao, an advocate, explained the legal provisions under POSH to prevent and address harassment in professional spaces and highlighted the POCSO Act’s role in protecting children from sexual offences. Real-life case studies and interactive discussions were conducted to ensure clarity and engagement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick