Baldia boss pitches for swift redressal of civic grievances

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Ilambarithi has emphasised the importance of addressing complaints raised during the Prajavani programme. He has directed officials to prioritise these concerns and take proactive measures to ensure swift resolutions.

The Commissioner urged department officials to pay special attention to the grievances submitted through public hearings and to keep petitioners informed once their issues have been resolved.

Ilambarithi said that the petitioners ought to avoid repeatedly returning to public hearings on the same matter. Instead, they should strive for a swift resolution. If a resolution is not resolved, it is essential that they are clearly informed of the reasons behind the delay.

The Commissioner, accompanied by Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, accepted the petitions from citizens attending the Prajavani programme held at the GHMC Head Office on Monday, where they sought solutions to their concerns.

The GHMC received as many as 193 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC.

Total of 107 complaints were received during the Prajavani programme organised at the GHMC headquarters, of which 62 were received from the Town Planning Department, 11 from the Tax Department, seven each from the Engineering and Sanitation Departments, four from the Finance Department, two each from the UCD and Land Acquisition Departments, one each from the UBD, Administration, Health, Electrical and Advertisement Departments.

The Prajavani phone-in programme received seven requests, all of which were forwarded to the respective departments.

Meanwhile, a total of 86 complaints were received in the six zones under the jurisdiction of GHMC. Out of which 32 complaints were received in Kukatpally zone, 12 in Secunderabad zone, 19 in Serilingampally zone, nine in Charminar zone, 13 in LB Nagar zone, and one in Khairatabad zone.

On this occasion, Srilatha Shobhan Reddy emphasised the importance of promptly addressing the complaints raised during the public hearing programme. She urged officials to regularly assess these concerns and ensure that solutions are implemented swiftly.

Additional Commissioners Shiva Kumar Naidu, Venugopal, Pankaja, Geetha Radhika, Raghu Prasad, Venugopal Reddy, Chandrakanth Reddy, Subhadra Devi, Yadagiri Rao, Chief City Planner, Additional CCPs, Zonal CPs, Estate Officers Uma Prakash, Chief Veterinary Officer Abdul Vakeel, UBD Director Venkateswara Rao, , Revenue JC Mahesh Kulkarni, Water Works GM Sai Ramana, officers of the respective departments and others were present.

Moreover, The Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Monday received as many as 49 complaint in HYDRA public grievance programme. The HYDRA Commissioner informed that the complaints which were received were related to the layouts on the city outskirts.