Bandi meets Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has requested Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to provide special assistance for the development of Vemulawada, Kondagattu, and Illandakunta as spiritual retreat centres. He urged the sanctioning of funds to the state under the Special Assistance for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

Additionally, he met with Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to request the establishment of a Sainik School in either the Sircilla or Siddipet district.

On Wednesday evening, Bandi Sanjay Kumar held separate meetings with Rajnath Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi, where he submitted a memorandum outlining these proposals.

He emphasised the urgent need to develop tourism in the state of Telangana and proposed that funds be allocated to the respective areas under the SASCI scheme. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat responded positively to Bandi Sanjay’s proposal, instructing officials to inquire about the matter and take appropriate action.

During his meeting with Rajnath Singh, Bandi Sanjay Kumar highlighted that there is currently no Sainik School in Sircilla town or Husnabad town in the Siddipet district. He noted that, despite a growing interest among local youth to join the Indian Armed Forces, there are insufficient opportunities for military education in these areas.

“Sainik schools play a crucial role in instilling discipline, motivation, and a sense of service among youth. Students enrolled in these schools are likely to join the Indian Armed Forces and serve the country with honour. Establishing a school in Sircilla or Husnabad would provide local students with opportunities for quality education and leadership training, while also fostering a sense of national unity and patriotism in rural areas,” he stated. Bandi Sanjay Kumar also conveyed that the state government is prepared to provide land and infrastructure if the Center approves the establishment of the Sainik School.

Rajnath Singh responded positively to this request, directing officials to explore the feasibility of setting up a Sainik School in Sircilla, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.