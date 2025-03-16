BC Welfare Association Protests Government’s Neglect of Hostels and Land Sales

Hyderabad: The National Backward Classes Welfare Association staged a protest on Sunday, demanding the Telangana Government prioritise welfare hostels and residential educational institutions instead of selling government lands. The demonstration, led by association president and Rajya Sabha MP R. Krishnaiah, criticised the Congress Government for failing to address long-standing issues affecting students from backward communities.

Mr. Krishnaiah accused the government of contradicting its own stance, pointing out that while in opposition, Congress had vocally opposed the sale of government lands, yet was now proceeding with such transactions. He argued that public lands were valuable assets meant for societal welfare and should not be monetised at the cost of essential services like education and student accommodation.

A major concern raised during the protest was the condition of BC welfare hostels. Many hostels and residential schools have been operating in rented buildings, and landlords have begun demanding eviction due to the non-payment of rent for the past three years. Protesters urged the government to release the pending dues immediately and construct permanent buildings on government lands to ensure stability for students.

Warning of further consequences, Mr. Krishnaiah called on students to take a stand against the land sales, stating that if they remained silent, the government would begin by selling prime lands in areas like Gachibowli before expanding such sales across the city. He also vowed to escalate the issue at the national level if the government did not address their demands.

The protest highlighted growing dissatisfaction with the government’s approach to public welfare, particularly in education. The BC Welfare Association vowed to continue its agitation until concrete action was taken.