Beware! Throwing trash on roads will land you in jail for 8 days

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), along with the Hyderabad police has launched a special sanitation drive to improve sanitation in the city. Officials have warned of strict action against individuals for littering on roads and nalas, and also cautioned that would be slapping a hefty fine when caught dumping garbage.

Those caught littering, dumping waste into nalas or water bodies, throwing debris in open spaces, or failing to maintain proper waste disposal systems will face heavy penalties.

According to GHMC, due to the littering of garbage, the roads and nalas are getting blocked leading to blockage of drains and nalas leading to overflow. Additionally, mosquito-borne diseases and unbearable stench, especially during the monsoon season.

During monsoon, the residents continue to grapple with persistent civic issues such as traffic congestion, pollution, and waterlogging on roads.

Adding to the woes, poor sanitation has become a major concern across the city, affecting several areas in the city. In a bid to address this issue, the Municipal Corporation along with the police has introduced a stringent system to tackle littering and illegal waste disposal. “Citizens caught littering roads, dumping any type of waste or discarding garbage improperly must be paid hefty fines. As per these rules, anyone caught dumping trash on the roads can face up to 8 days in jail. Police detained five individuals in Borabanda for illegal dumping and were produced before the court, which imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each,” said a senior officer at GHMC.

The officials said this is just the beginning, and stricter punishments will follow soon. Such cases are meant to serve as a warning to the public, making it clear that repeat offenders may face jail sentences of up to eight days in addition to monetary penalties.

The officers have cautioned that penalties could be further tightened in the future. First-time offenders will face fines, while repeat violations could lead to jail terms. The GHMC urged citizens to cooperate in keeping Hyderabad clean and safe.

Officials emphasized that garbage dumping not only tarnishes the city’s image but also poses severe environmental and health hazards. With stagnant sewage during the rainy season, mosquito breeding has increased, leading to a surge in vector-borne diseases in the city.