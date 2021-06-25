BIE asked to cancel recent appointment of principals

Nampally: The Telangana Gazetted Officers Association's Inter Vidya Forum on Thursday urged the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) to cancel the recent appointment of some principals, on duty bases. The appointments were done by the secretary without issuing notification.

Forum leaders A Venkateshwarlu, V Praveen Kumar and Mohd. Ismail in a statement said that if the posts were notified a wide range of talents could have been attracted. This would result in the selection of the best. They feared that without a notification vested interests could exert pressure to hand pick their cronies.

The leaders said, "Another glaring discrepancy" observed in the appointments was ignoring junior lecturers, who also have a stake in strengthening the board and protect its reputation". The statement wanted all cadres to be appointed by issuing a general notification, with due process of filtration.