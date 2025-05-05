BJP leaders protest at Charminar, urge deportation of illegal Pakistanis, Bangladeshis

Hyderabad: The BJP leaders from the Old City took out a protest march near Charminar on Sunday demanding deportation of Pakistani and Bangladeshi citizens living illegally in the city.

The protest march was taken up from Charminar to Gulzar Houz in the Old City. Alleging that the attitude of the Congress governments was shameful, the BJP leaders demanded the Congress government to take the initiative and send back the Pakistanis and Bangladeshis from the city. The BJP Golkonda district president Uma Mahender criticised that the Congress-ruled states were not taking the initiative to send the Pakistani citizens back to their country. “While steps are being taken to cancel the visas of Pakistani citizens in all states of the country, the Congress-ruled states are not taking the initiative,” said Uma Mahender.

He criticised that the Telangana and Karnataka governments were acting indifferently in this matter. “All the states are welcoming the decision taken by the BJP government at the Centre in the context of national security. The Congress governments must change their attitude and explain that they are committed to national security,” he added.

Lal Singh, Goshamahal corporator, Rajesh Jaiswal, Jambagh corporator, senior BJP leader Amar Singh and other leaders took part.