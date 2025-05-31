BJP MP Eatala accuses CM of double-speak on PM Modi, Centre

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender on Friday asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to answer whether the Congress party was not the reason for the Kashmir issue to simmer even after 75 years of independence. “Didn’t the Congress party fuel the dispute by granting Kashmir a degree of independence?” he questioned.

Taking strong exception to CM Revanth Reddy’s speech during the Jai Hind rally, he asked, “If Indira Gandhi had taken control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during the Indo-Pakistan war, would India be in this situation today?” The BJP MP said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the hero who abrogated Article 370 and made Kashmir an integral part of India.

He charged that the Congress party and its leaders talk about national security like demons reciting Vedas. “The words they speak meant for rhyme and political gains are damaging the self-confidence of our soldiers.

Accusing CM Revanth of double speak, he said that the Chief Minister praises Modi in Delhi but abuses him in the streets. His ministers applaud the work of the Centre but the CM abuses the Centre. That exposes the true colours of CM Revanth Reddy, he added.