BJP slams CM Revanth for snubbing Telangana culture

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for allegedly disregarding local cultural sentiments during the events organised ahead of the Miss World pageant in Hyderabad’s Old City.

The BJP accused the Chief Minister of prioritising spectacle over tradition and questioned his decision to exclude the iconic Bhagyalakshmi Ammavaru Temple from the official itinerary for the Miss World events. During a press conference, BJP Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge N V Subhash stated, “It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister chose to prostrate himself before international celebrities and foreign organisers while blatantly ignoring the revered Bhagyalakshmi Temple, which holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Telangana. For any leader in this land, it is customary to begin significant events by paying respects to local deities. Revanth Reddy’s silence and omission speak volumes about his priorities.”

The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant, being organised amidst great fanfare in Hyderabad, included visits to several historic and cultural landmarks in the Old City, such as Charminar, Laad Bazaar, and Chowmohallah Palace. However, the Bhagyalakshmi Temple, located at the base of the Charminar, was conspicuously absent from the list.

This temple serves as a spiritual landmark that draws devotees from all communities across Telangana. “What harm would it have caused the government to include the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in the official tour for the Miss World contestants?” asked Subhash, calling this omission a glaring insult to the deeply rooted spiritual fabric of the region. “By ignoring this sacred shrine, the Chief Minister has disrespected the sentiments of Hindus and sent a message that Telangana’s age-old traditions and beliefs take a back seat to external validation and international optics.”

He further noted that this oversight is particularly troubling given the sensitive context of the event – the Old City, known for its delicate communal balance. “This temple is not merely a religious site; it symbolises our civilizational heritage and peaceful coexistence. To ignore it reeks of either ignorance or arrogance – both of which are inexcusable for a public leader,” he said.

Subhash clarified that the BJP is not opposed to hosting global events such as Miss World.

However, he expressed strong disapproval of the government’s misplaced priorities, especially at a time when farmers across Telangana are suffering due to severe distress, mounting debts, irregular power supply, crop losses, and lack of compensation. “Is this the right time to spend crores on beauty pageants when our farmers—the backbone of our economy—are suffering in silence?” he questioned. Subhash also pointed out the hypocrisy of the Chief Minister, reminding the media how Revanth Reddy, while in opposition, vehemently criticised similar events during the previous BRS government, including the Formula E race.

“What has changed now, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy? Back then, you decried public spending on glitz and glamour. Today, your government is doing the exact same thing, with even worse timing and a greater disregard for people’s mood.” He said that people of Telangana deserve better than mere symbolic photo-ops and misplaced pageantry.