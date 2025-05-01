BJP stages protest for slew of facilities at Cherlapally station

Hyderabad: BJP State Vice-President and former MLA NVVS Prabhakar, along with party workers, staged a dharna in Cherlapally on Wednesday to protest against the GHMC, TGSRTC, and other authorities for failing to provide necessary facilities to passengers at the Cherlapally Railway Terminal.

Addressing the gathering, he noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the Cherlapally Railway Terminal (CRT), which was built for Rs 450 crore. Approximately 26 trains operate from this terminal, with special trains starting, ending, and halting at the CRT. Furthermore, thousands of railway passengers travel to and from the CRT daily.

However, Prabhakar criticised the state government for its complete failure to provide essential services. He pointed out the lack of street lights along the route, the insufficient number of buses provided by TGSRTC during peak hours, and the absence of signboards directing travelers to the railway station, which the GHMC has not installed. Additionally, he mentioned that the Industries Department has been uncooperative, and there is no designated parking area. Approach roads have also not been constructed by the GHMC.

Prabhakar demanded that the state government take immediate action to rectify these issues. He warned that if improvements are not made, the agitation would be intensified with local support. He expressed frustration that while the central government is spending crores on the development of Telangana, the state government is not cooperating with the overall progress. He cautioned that this attitude must change, or else the Congress government would face the public’s wrath.