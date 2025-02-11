Blazing a trail, RTA set to offer slew of services at click of mouse

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Transport department is set to make a revolutionary move by going online with as many as 40 services of a total 56 transport-related services. The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) is expanding the portfolio of the online services. These online services would soon be available to the public across the State, with 17 already being available.

In an effort to enhance citizen services, the Transport department will be launching these facilities by the month-end. According to officials, now citizens no longer even need to visit the RTO office to use services. With the new initiative, all services provided by the Telangana Transport department will be entirely online, whereas some of them were previously just partially accessible online.

The services include – the duplicate learner licenses, licenses, badges, NOC, history sheets for licenses, license renewals, address changes for driving licenses, new learner licenses in place of expired learner licenses, transfer to other state learner licenses for expired driving licenses, and address changes in registries can all be issued online.

According to officials, this will reduce the compliance burden on citizens, helping them avail services in a hassle-free, contact less manner. This will also reduce the footfall in the offices, which will further increase efficiency of the RTO offices as well. As part of this, more online services are being introduced for the convenience and safety of vehicle users and RTA officials.

Earlier, it was a long process for users to renew expired driving licenses, for which they had to visit the respective RTA office and submit the required documents. The case was similar with several other services, all of which are now available at the fingertips.

The transport unions welcomed the decision of the transport department. Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union, General secretary M Dayanand hailed the department, and noted that this has to be implemented long ago to eradicate corruption in the transport department. It has already been implemented in other states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.