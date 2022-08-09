Blood bank in Hyd lands in trouble after 3-yr-old thalassaemia patient tests HIV+

Hyderabad: The city police reportedly registered a case against the Red Cross blood bank, Adikmet after a 3-year-old boy tested positive for HIV.

According to the sources, a 3-year-old boy from Rampally village who was suffering from Thalassaemia was brought to the blood bank for blood transfusion every fortnight. He had visited the same blood bank for 2.5 years now.

Parents claim that the negligence of the doctors at the blood bank is the reason for the kid testing HIV positive.

The police have written to the Medical Board seeking its opinion and asked the blood bank management to submit the patient's records.

In their defence, the doctors at the blood bank claim that the parents have also visited other hospitals for blood transfusions. They also claimed that before collecting the blood from donors, they do several tests to ensure the blood donated is not infected.

However, the parents have filed a complained at Nallakunta police station, the investigation is on.