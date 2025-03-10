BLOOD DONATION: His lifelong commitment

Hyderabad: In a world where achievements are often shared on social media, one man quietly dedicates himself to saving lives through blood donation. Yogesh Raj Srivastav, a resident of Doodhbowli in the Old City, has donated blood 136 times and continues his mission of service.

Yogesh Raj’s journey began on October 2, 1983, at a Gandhi Jayanthi blood donation camp organized by the NSS. Since then, his phone has become a lifeline for those in urgent need. His generosity extends beyond blood—he also provides books, blankets, and other essentials. “Saving a life is my greatest joy, and I will continue this mission till my last breath,” he says.

Inspired by leaders, driven by compassion

Encouraged by Dr Prabhakar Reddy, who explained the importance of blood donation, Yogesh Raj committed to donating blood every three months. He was also deeply inspired by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s words: “Every drop of my blood will be used for the upliftment of the country.” The assassination of Rajiv Gandhi further fueled his resolve, leading him to dream of establishing a blood bank in his name.

A lifeline for thousands

Yogesh Raj has built a network of 7,200 active donors in Hyderabad, helping over 8,000 patients. He collaborates with hospitals, societies, and blood banks to ensure people receive the lifesaving blood they need. He also organizes donation camps on significant occasions like the birth anniversaries of national leaders and on World Blood Donor Day.

A mission that continues

Through his relentless efforts, Yogesh Raj has become a beacon of hope. He continues to inspire and encourage blood donation, striving for a future where no one dies due to a shortage of blood. For him, blood donation is more than an act of kindness—it is a lifelong mission of love and humanity.