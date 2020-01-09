Bobba Navatha urges funds for development works

Chandanagar: Local Corporator Bobba Navatha Reddy on Wednesday urged Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Chief City Planner Devender Reddy to allocate funds for the development of the division, after making courtesy calls on them in their respective offices.

During her interaction with the Mayor, the Commissioner and the CCP, the Corporator sought funds while listing development works like construction of a GHGMC mini-stadium in survey no.210 across 4,000 sq ft in Kailashnagar Colony and to launch the already sanctioned Rs 2 crore Shankarnagar nala work.

She sought steps to remove obstructions to Sridevi Theatre Road, funds for taking up CC roads and UGD works in the division and to develop encroached parks. Responsing positively, Rammohan, Lokesh Kumar and Devender Reddy assured her to make efforts for allocation of GHMC funds for taking up development works. During her meetings, the corporator was accompanied by party leaders Pochayya, Ghouse and Anant Reddy.