BRS backs Kavitha, dubs ED notice as plot against KCR

Hyderabad: Several BRS leaders, including three State ministers, on Wednesday extended support to MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

They alleged that the ED action was nothing but political conspiracy against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said ED serving notice to Kavitha was a clear proof that the Centre was misusing the investigating agencies in the country. "It is not like investigating agencies serving notice after inquiry, but like illpolitical intentions.

It is an open secret that the notice was issued based on a complaint by a BJP MP. He said that this was part of the conspiracy to trouble AamAdmi Party in Delhi and the BRS government, which have become a thorn in the eye for BJP rulers.

Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy lashed out at the Centre. He said the Modi government wants to attack the morale of the BRS chief, but he would not bow down irrespective of the attacks.

"Arrests and imprisonments are not new for children of Telangana. People will definitely question the corrupt policies of the Modi government", he said.

"The ED and CBI are working like family members of BJP. Why no action was taken against Modi's friend Adani, who has looted hard earned money of people in LIC, he questioned.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud alleged that, unable to face KCR politically, the BJP was targeting his daughter; ED notices were nothing but vendetta politics. He said entire Telangana would back Kavitha. "Telangana will boil if the Centre tries to harass the CM who played a key role in the State formation.