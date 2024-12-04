  • Menu
BRS claims 5 Congress MLAs in touch with KCR

BRS claims 5 Congress MLAs in touch with KCR
Highlights

Hyderabad: BRS MLA KP Vivekanand on Tuesday claimed that five Congress MLAs, who were staying away from the tours of CM Revanth Reddy, were in touch with the BRS party chief, and they were ready to join the party if the BRS chief agrees.

The BRS MLA was replying to a question on the desertions of party MLAs into Congress during a press conference along with MLA M Krishna Rao at Telangana Bhavan. Vivekanand said that there was no question of BRS leaders looking towards the Congress party. “Revanth has squeezed the throats of BRS MLAs who have joined the Congress. Many senior leaders are in touch with party chief KCR. Don’t know what is going to happen in the future,” said Vivekanand.

The BRS leader alleged that their party leaders, including social media warriors, were harassed in the villages and illegal cases were being imposed on thems. “The police personnel should keep in mind that this government was not permanent,” he stated.

