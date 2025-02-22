BRS lashes out at Kishan, Bandi for failing to secure TG’s due water share

Hyderabad: The BRS leader G Jagadish Reddy said that the two Union Ministers from the state were talking like ‘randas’ and questioned why the Centre was not stopping the Andhra Pradesh government from withdrawing waters from Nagarjunsagar.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Jagadish Reddy said that while the AP government was taking away water from Krishna, the Telangana government was sleeping. “The Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay should be ashamed of themselves for criticising KCR.

Can't those two leaders who are Union Ministers, talk to KRMB officials and get the water that Telangana needs? BJP leaders are talking like randas,” said Jagadish Reddy.

The BRS leader also lashed out at the Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy for their comments on their party chief KCR.

“One should put a pipe in the mouth of Komatireddy to find out what condition he is in before talking to the media. Komatireddy is not talking like a human being,” said Jagadish Reddy, alleging Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy spoke dirty words without answering the questions of Harish Rao.

Jagadish Reddy alleged that it was Chandrababu, Revanth Reddy, Congress and BJP leaders responsible for Telangana not getting its share of waters.

“When we talk about the danger that is lurking in the state, Congress leaders talk politics. The Congress did injustice in the joint state Revanth Reddy became CM by hurling insults. Does Uttam think that he can become CM by emulating Revanth? Uttam is talking about the same rubbish that Revanth Reddy said about KCR,” said Jagadish Reddy.

The BRS leader recalled that the BRS had come out of YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s cabinet opposing Pothireddypadu project.

He dared the Irrigation Minister to come for an open debate on the Sriram Sagar project. The Ministers should stop cursing KCR and focus on achieving the share of Krishna water, demanded the BRS leader.