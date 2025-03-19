BRS MLA Sudheer Reddy booked for casteist remarks

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police registered a case under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy for allegedly making inappropriate comments on Hasthinapuram Corporator Banoth Sujatha Nayak.

The LB Nagar police invoked Sections 3(2)(a), 3(1)(r)(w)(ii) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, read with Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the MLA. According to the police, Sujatha, who represents the Hasthinapuram 16th division, alleged that Sudheer Reddy made offensive comments about her in front of the media near the DCP office in LB Nagar on March 17.

The corporator had lodged a complaint with the police alleging the MLA had abused her using her caste name. She also accused him of using inappropriate language, including a statement implying an improper relationship between her and another political leader, which she said insulted her modesty and humiliated her family. The corporator further claimed this was not the first instance of caste-based insult from the MLA.