Bumpy ride as road full of potholes

Residents and commuters are facing hardships to travel from the Temple Alwal Road, as the lane is full of potholes.

Alwal: Residents and commuters are facing hardships to travel from the Temple Alwal Road, as the lane is full of potholes. Due to the potholes, the condition of road has become worst and locals are facing nightmarish experience to reach their destination.

Locals complained to authorities concerned about this problem several times and also requested the officials to construct a proper road in this area, but no step was initiated yet.

