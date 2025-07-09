Cabbie arrested for attempted murder

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old cab driver has been arrested by Bowenpally police for the attempted murder of two patrolling constables.

According to police, the accused, N Sampath Kumar, a resident of Moulali and native of Andhra Pradesh, who intentionally rammed his car into a police vehicle during patrolling on 5 July, was booked under Sections 109(1), 121(2), and 121(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, in case number 295/2025.

As per details, at around 10 PM on 5 July, constables K Chanti and L Praveen were conducting Blue Colt patrolling duties on Dairy Farm Road, Bowenpally. They noticed a suspicious white Maruti Suzuki WagonR taxi parked at the dead end of a by-lane. As they approached the vehicle for enquiry, the driver intentionally rammed it into the police bike, resulting in injuries to the officers. While Praveen sustained grievous fractures to his left leg, the rider, Chanti, received minor injuries.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Bowenpally police station. During the investigation, the accused was apprehended on 8 July, identified through CCTV footage and technical evidence.