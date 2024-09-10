Cable operators told to remove dangling wires from poles soon

Hyderabad: Cable operators have been asked to remove the hanging wires from the electrical poles immediately by the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL). Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui said that the company had already held several meetings with cable operators and internet service providers to remove the cables hanging from electrical poles, which were hazardous to the general public and to departmental staff.

The CMD held another meeting with the representatives of cable operators and internet service providers on Monday. The representatives who attended the meeting said that they had rectified almost 50 per cent of the poles on main roads that had entangled cables hanging that could be hazardous to the general public and were working quickly to remove the remaining cables. They requested more time for the completion of the remaining work.

In response, the CMD said that ACT Fiber, GTPL or Bharat Fiber, and I Net had completed almost 100 per cent of their assigned tasks. “Only a few companies are participating in this special drive. We have already given enough time, and we will take it to the notice of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and act accordingly. Until then, they should speed up the removal work,” said CMD.

Telangana Cable Internet Association representatives said that the CMD expressed satisfaction with the progress of the ongoing work, and around 28 companies in Greater Hyderabad are participating in this drive. The meeting was attended by the CMD, Director Commercial K Ramulu, Association representatives Satish Babu, Salam, and other representatives.