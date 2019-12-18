Carnival for children with special needs commences

Nampally: "Intellectually challenged kids are also a part of society and they shouldn't be neglected. The prime focus should be on making facilities better at the schools," said Koppula Eshwar, Minister of Scheduled Castes Development, Minority Welfare, Disabled Welfare and Senior Citizens Welfare, on the first day of the cultural carnival for intellectually challenged kids organised by the Department for Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens at Telugu Latha Kala Thoranam at Nampally on Tuesday.

The Minister further lauded the efforts put in by various NGOs and schools for taking up the mammoth task of schooling these kids and assured to help in all possible ways. "The government should allot at least one-acre land to these NGO's in collaboration with corporate companies across Hyderabad to provide better facilities for the kids," he observed.

With hopes to generate public interest and participation amidst common people, the minister stressed the importance of awareness amidst common people towards intellectually challenged kids.

Satyavati Rathod, the Minister for ST Welfare, Women & Child Welfare, further assured the parents and staff that she would personally follow it up with the Chief Minister KCR to provide facilities for the kids. She added, "We have very few well-equipped intellectually challenged schools in the city to cater to the needs of the students. In forthcoming years we will ensure to make better facilities for them"

The children were seen having a ball of a time as 18 exhibition stalls with fun games inclusive of various gaming activities were arranged for them. Along with the gaming stall, the kids presented their dancing and singing skills in front of cheerful spectators as a part of the cultural programme.

B Anuradha, a teacher from Sri Guru Sankalpam in Ameerpet, was very happy to see schools across the twin city coming for the carnival she shares, "This is the first-ever such event organized by the government. Events like this surely make them happy and relieved as they are having a ball of a time here."

M Varalakshmi, mother of Sriram (18), appreciated the efforts of the Department for organizing such a cheerful event. She said, "I'm very happy to see my son enjoy and have fun."