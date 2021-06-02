Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visits MEIL oxygen plant

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday visited Megha Engineering Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) at Jeedimetla to inspect the PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) oxygen plant manufacturing unit.

The company representatives briefed the Chief Secretary about the various activities of the unit.

Principal Secretary Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) MD Narasimha Reddy, Special Secretary Ronald Ross, and MEIL MD PV Krishna Reddy and Director Srinivas Reddy accompanied Somesh Kumar.