City-based advocate gets hon. doctorate from US varsity

Highlights
Hyderabad: Advocate Khalid Hasan, based in Hyderabad has been honoured with a degree in ‘Doctor of Philosophy of Constitutional Law’ by Maryland State University, US in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Khalid, the director of 1 World Law Academy in City was also conferred ‘Outstanding Mentor Award’ by Help University, Malaysia for his work of promoting more than a thousand youth till now to join Law as a career of choice. Earlier, on January 4, he was awarded the prestigious ‘SYPA National Life Empowerment Award’ in Chennai. Khalid has been coaching students to join Law as a career of choice since 2019 and has more than one thousand students studying in various law colleges and practising in various courts across Telangana presently.
