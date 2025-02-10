  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

City-based advocate gets hon. doctorate from US varsity

City-based advocate gets hon. doctorate from US varsity
x
Highlights

Advocate Khalid Hasan, based in Hyderabad has been honoured with a degree in ‘Doctor of Philosophy of Constitutional Law’ by Maryland State University, US in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Hyderabad: Advocate Khalid Hasan, based in Hyderabad has been honoured with a degree in ‘Doctor of Philosophy of Constitutional Law’ by Maryland State University, US in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Khalid, the director of 1 World Law Academy in City was also conferred ‘Outstanding Mentor Award’ by Help University, Malaysia for his work of promoting more than a thousand youth till now to join Law as a career of choice. Earlier, on January 4, he was awarded the prestigious ‘SYPA National Life Empowerment Award’ in Chennai. Khalid has been coaching students to join Law as a career of choice since 2019 and has more than one thousand students studying in various law colleges and practising in various courts across Telangana presently.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick