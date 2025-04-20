City’s power demand may exceed 5,000 MW

Hyderabad: During this summer, the area under GHMC may witness drastic increase in power demand compared to 2024. The maximum demand of 4,352 MW was recorded on May 6 the previous year and this year’s maximum demand is likely to exceed 5,000 MW.

Musharraf Farooqui, Chairman & MD, Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company (TGSPDCL) who took part in the interactive meetings with staff of Secunderabad & Hyderabad Central Circles on Saturday said that the demand for electricity has increased drastically during this Yasangi crop season.