Live
- Narayana dominates JEE Mains with top ranks
- International standards to soon define the Indian aerospace and defence market
- From Goa to Mangalore: Perfect Places in India to Celebrate Easter in Style
- TTD top brass reviews revamp
- Weather Warning: Rain and Thunderstorms Predicted in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- BRS exposed its real face: Raja Singh
- Relax and Rejuvenate- Philadelphia’s Top Wellness Experiences
- Swachhata rally held in Kadapa
- Telangana, AP States hold joint Haj review
- SP calls for renewed efforts to take Sanskrit to the masses
City’s power demand may exceed 5,000 MW
Highlights
During this summer, the area under GHMC may witness drastic increase in power demand compared to 2024
Hyderabad: During this summer, the area under GHMC may witness drastic increase in power demand compared to 2024. The maximum demand of 4,352 MW was recorded on May 6 the previous year and this year’s maximum demand is likely to exceed 5,000 MW.
Musharraf Farooqui, Chairman & MD, Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company (TGSPDCL) who took part in the interactive meetings with staff of Secunderabad & Hyderabad Central Circles on Saturday said that the demand for electricity has increased drastically during this Yasangi crop season.
Next Story