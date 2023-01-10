Congress demands stern action against BRS leaders

Hyderabad: TPCC President & MP Revanth Reddy on Monday submitted a memorandum to DGP Anjani Kumar and requested him to take action against the BRS leaders who assaulted Congress workers and some tribal people at Shainpet village under Binijapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

In his letter, the TPCC chief alleged that BRS leaders Srinivas Goud and others attacked the Congress workers of Bijinapally Mandal of Nagarkurnool Assembly Constituency and attempted to murder RathlavathValya Nalk on January 7. He also alleged that instead of taking action against the attackers, police registered false cases against Congress leader Janardhan Reddy and others.

The TPCC president said that Janardhan Reddy and other Congress leaders visited the proposed site for the lifting of water from Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation canal to Markandeya Reservoir near Keemya Thanda of Gangaram village of Bijinapally mandal to enquire about the progress in the work. Revanth urged the DGP to order a thorough inquiry into the incident, particularly the incident of an attempt to murder Rathlavath, and there is a need to register a case under suitable provisions of law. The police may be instructed to act impartially and, follow the rule of law, and protect innocent Congress workers and leaders.