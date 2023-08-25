Congress mulls big plan to reignite Telangana sentiment

Hyderabad: Can the Congress reignite the ‘T’ sentiment among the voters in Telangana?

The strategists of the grand old party (GOP) are working out various modules for campaign and the most favoured so far are highlighting injustice meted to the martyrs’ families, struggle for jobs, corruption in government schemes, etc and ask the people whether they want a change or not for better governance.

The think tank of the AICC has come up with a strategy to make former party president Sonia Gandhi as the face of the party to lead the campaign.

According to the proposed action plan, Sonia Gandhi will explain why the Congress had decided to carve a separate state and how it sacrificed power for the good of the people of the region. She will then take on the state government explaining how the BRS government had cheated the people during the last nine years.

The video clips would be released in a phased manner and would be made viral on the social media and would be played during the public meetings it proposes to hold across the state.

The Congress after nine years now wants to vociferously claim credit for carving out separate state saying that Telangana became a reality because of the Congress not KCR. The proposed videos of Sonia Gandhi will also explain what the Congress had done for the region in the past and what it would do if voted to power and will appeal to the people to give them a chance to usher in corruption-free golden Telangana.



Party leaders feel that Sonia Gandhi’s appeal would strike a chord with the voters who are unhappy with the BRS government and would rain votes for them.

The crucial role played by Sonia Gandhi as UPA chairperson and the hurdles she faced in taking a final decision to bifurcate the state would also be highlighted.

This, the party leadership feels, would convince the voters particularly in the rural areas. The Congress, sources said, was in the process of fine tuning this strategy to ensure the appeal of Sonia Gandhi reaches every doorstep in most effective manner.

While Sonia Gandhi would be making her appeal in Hindi, there would Telugu dubbing for her voice. The Congress is likely to roll out this experiment in the next fortnight or so.