Congress protest a ‘praise parade’ for mother-son duo, fumes Kishan

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Congress party following its protest meeting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, accusing Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of staging a political spectacle to gain favor with the Gandhi family. Speaking to reporters in the national capital on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy dismissed the event as a “praise parade” for Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, noting that over half of Revanth Reddy’s 31-minute speech was dedicated to lauding the Congress leadership.

“The Jantar Mantar meeting was not about BC welfare—it was about securing blessings from the Gandhi family to survive political pressure in Telangana,” Reddy said.

He criticized the Congress government in Telangana for failing to implement the Kamareddy Declaration, which promised extensive welfare measures for Backward Classes (BCs). “They pledged lakhs of crores over five years. By now, Rs 40,000 crore should have been allocated. But not a single rupee has been spent,” Reddy alleged, adding that no corporations have been formed for BC communities as promised.

Reddy accused the Congress of deliberately delaying local body elections to avoid public backlash. “They are playing dramas in the name of reservations. The BC community sees through this insincerity,” he said.

Highlighting the GHMC elections, Reddy pointed out that Muslims contested and won 31 out of 50 BC-reserved seats. He alleged that both BRS and Congress were acting under the influence of the AIMIM party. “Now, with the inclusion of 10% Muslims in BCs and a proposed 42% reservation, the Congress is undermining BC representation,” he said.

He further criticized the Congress for conducting an “unscientific” survey that reduced the BC population count and accused the party of continuing the same mistakes made by the previous BRS government. “The BJP will oppose any religious-based reservations that violate constitutional principles,” Reddy declared.

Taking aim at the Congress’s historical record, Reddy said the Nehru family had consistently failed BCs—citing the shelving of the Kaka Kalelkar Commission report in 1955 and the neglect of the Mandal Commission recommendations by Indira and Rajiv Gandhi.

“The Congress has suffered crushing defeats in three consecutive elections and struggles to cross 100 seats.

Their dream of returning to power at the Centre is delusional,” Reddy said. He dismissed Revanth Reddy’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as futile. “Mocking Modi ji is like spitting at the sky. The country is witnessing stable governance under his leadership,” he concluded, advising Congress to abandon hopes of gaining power at the Centre for the next 30 years.