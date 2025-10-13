Live
Cops crackdown on illegal gambling in hostel;7 held
Hyderabad: Kukatpally Police arrested seven persons during a late-night raid on a local hostel, seizing Rs 97,370 in cash, mobile phones, and packs of playing cards after receiving a tip-off about illegal gambling activities.
Acting on confidential information, a Kukatpally Crime Team led by Detective Inspector M Kondala Rao, along with SI Ravinder Reddy and police constables, raided the penthouse of Laxmi Hostel around 10 pm on Saturday. The suspects, whose roles ranged from security staff to private employees, were caught red-handed while playing the card game 'Teen Patti', a popular form of gambling in Hyderabad.
Police confiscated Rs 97,370 in cash, seven mobile phones, and 52 packs of playing cards as evidence during the operation.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections for gambling. Police are investigating whether the accused were part of a larger gambling network operating in the locality. The operation was supervised by DCP K Suresh Kumar, Balanagar Division, and SHO KV Subbarao, Kukatpally Police Station. Officials stated that strict surveillance will continue in hostels and residential areas to curb illegal gaming and betting activities, sending a clear warning to offenders and those harbouring such operations.