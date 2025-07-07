Cops extend support to families of deceased colleagues

Hyderabad: Ina significant display of solidarity and support, over 1,100 police officers from the 2009 batch of Sub-Inspectors across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh united to pay their heartfelt respects and condolences to their batchmate M Ashok, a Sub-Inspector of Police and Station House Officer (SHO) at Alamuru Police Station, Konaseema District.

M Ashok tragically lost his life in a fatal road accident near Kodad during the early hours of 26 June, while on duty. The accident also claimed the life of his colleague, Constable Blesson Jeevon.

The 2009 Batch officers visited Ashok’s hometown, Narsapuram, where they met his grieving family, comprising his wife and sons.

The officers offered emotional support and expressed their unwavering commitment to standing by the family during these difficult times. In adherence to their batch tradition, a cheque for Rs 26,00,000 was handed over to the family by the 2009 Batch SIs Welfare Society, an organisation formed to extend support to batchmates and their families during crises.

Later in the day, the officers also visited the hometown of Constable Blesson Jeevon at Alamuru and paid their tributes. His family was also provided with financial assistance of Rs 5,00,000.

The 2009 Batch SIs Welfare Society (AP & TS) was established in 2020 with the objective of fostering unity and mutual support among the officers of the batch. Since its inception, the society has disbursed nearly Rs 2 crore in financial assistance to families of batchmates who have faced unfortunate situations, including death, illness, or emergencies.

This gesture by the 2009 Batch has set a remarkable example of unity, brotherhood, and compassion within the police fraternity. Inspired by their initiative, many other batches across both Telugu states have also established similar welfare societies to support each other in times of need.