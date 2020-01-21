Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Corporator Pavani Reddy canvasses for Srinivas

Corporator Pavani Reddy canvasses for Srinivas
Highlights

Corporator Pavani Reddy and TRS leader Golluri Anjayya conducted campaign supporting municipality 18th ward candidate Srinivas on Monday.

Naagaram: Corporator Pavani Reddy and TRS leader Golluri Anjayya conducted campaign supporting municipality 18th ward candidate Srinivas on Monday. They explained to the people about the welfare programmes introduced by the TRS government. Manipal Reddy, Raju and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top