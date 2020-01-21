Corporator Pavani Reddy canvasses for Srinivas
Highlights
Naagaram: Corporator Pavani Reddy and TRS leader Golluri Anjayya conducted campaign supporting municipality 18th ward candidate Srinivas on Monday. They explained to the people about the welfare programmes introduced by the TRS government. Manipal Reddy, Raju and others were present.
