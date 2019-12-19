Corporator Saraswathi, officials learn about issues

Tarnaka: Corporator Saraswathi, Waterworks DGM Santhosh and Manager Krishnaprasad toured Shantinagar, Aryanagar in the division on Thursday. They interacted with locals and enquired about the civic issues they were facing.

Locals complained about the dysfunction of a power borewell, which is causing drinking water issues. People also took to his notice the issue of old drainage pipeline at Aryanagar. The corporator and the officials assured them of resolving the issues. TRS leaders Hari, Sunil, Santhosh, Mallikarjun, Nagu, Surya, ward member Venkatesh, Junaid, Devaiah, Krishna, Balaram and others were present.