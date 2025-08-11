Cyberabad police apprehend 340 in weekend drunk driving crackdown

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 340 offenders.

The police had organised a large-scale drive on the weekend, deploying teams to check for drunk driving. Of the 340 offenders caught, 288 were on two-wheelers, 12 were in three-wheelers, and 39 were in four-wheelers. Police said that 303 offenders had BAC (Blood Alcohol Concentration) levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, 25 offenders had BAC levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, and 12 offenders had dangerously high BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml. All offenders will be produced before the Honourable Court.

The highest number of offenders, 127, were aged between 21 and 30, followed by 125 offenders in the 31-40 age group, and 59 offenders who were 41-50 years old. In a drive conducted last week, from August 4 to August 8, a total of 329 drunk driving cases were disposed of in the courts. Of these, 298 people were penalised with fines, and 31 were sentenced to jail. Two people were imprisoned for one and four days respectively, while 26 people were jailed for two days and one person for three days. As many as 16 people were also assigned social service as part of their penalty.

The Cyberabad Police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. They stated that if a driver causes a fatal accident while inebriated, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine. The Cyberabad Traffic Police urged all citizens to drive responsibly and ensure road safety for everyone.