Cyberabad police book 480 drunk drivers weekend crackdown

Hyderabad: Ina robust road safety enforcement operation conducted over the weekend, Cyberabad Traffic Police booked 480 individuals for drunk driving across the city, underscoring the authorities' zero-tolerance stance against impaired driving.

The crackdown targeted multiple vehicle categories, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and heavy vehicles, aiming to curb the alarming rise in alcohol-related traffic violations. Among those booked, 371 were two-wheeler riders, 19 three-wheelers, 85 four-wheelers, and five heavy vehicle operators.

Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) tests revealed that most offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml. More concerningly, 38 individuals registered between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, and 19 exceeded 301 mg/100 ml, indicating highly dangerous impairment levels. The enforcement drive spread across key zones including Miyapur, Jeedimetla, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, and Gachibowli, with Miyapur recording the highest number of violations. Age-wise, the majority of offenders were young adults between 21 and 40 years.

Cyberabad Police have issued stern warnings that drunk driving causing fatal accidents will attract severe punishments under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which includes culpable homicide charges carrying up to 10 years imprisonment and fines. In the previous week, courts disposed of 372 cases related to drunk driving, imposing fines, jail sentences, and social service orders as penalties.

This weekend crackdown reflects ongoing efforts by Cyberabad Police to enhance road safety, protect public welfare, and deter dangerous driving behaviours.