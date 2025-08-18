Cyberabad traffic cops nab 272 in drunk driving checks

Hyderabad: Ina major drive against weekend special drunk and driving, the Cyberabad Traffic Police caught 272 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol during late-night checks across multiple locations under Cyberabad police Commissionerate. The Traffic Police conducted a focused campaign against drunk driving over the weekend. According to Cyberabad traffic police, the police on weekends had been organising a special large-scale drive by deputing teams to keep a check on drunk driving. All the offenders will be produced before the Court. During the drive, of total 272, as many as 227 were two-wheeler drivers, 15 three-wheeler drivers, 29 four-wheeler drivers and one heavy vehicles. Police said 253 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml. as many as 16 offenders had BAC levels from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and 3 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml. The Miyapur zone reported the highest cases with 55 followed by Shamshabad (27), Balanagar (24), and Jedimetla and Alwal with 20 each case respectively.

Meanwhile, from August 11 to August 14, a total 299 DD cases were disposed in the courts, in which 277 persons were penalized for fine amount and 22 persons were sentenced to jail.

As many as 21 persons were imprisoned for two day and 1 person for 3 days. As many as 34 persons were assigned social service as part of the penalty.

Cyberabad Police reiterates that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine. Cyberabad Traffic Police urges all citizens to drive responsibly and ensure road safety.