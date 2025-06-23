Cyberabad Traffic Police apprehend 329 drunk drivers over the weekend

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police apprehended as many as 329 individuals during a special drunk driving check conducted over the weekend.

Continuing its drive against drunk driving, Cyberabad traffic police intensified enforcement and led a large scale drunk driving test across the Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

During the weekend, out of the total 329 offenders, police nabbed 248 two wheeler drivers, 23 three wheeler drivers, 54 four wheeler drivers, and 4 heavy vehicle drivers.

According to police, 83 offenders registered Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, 37 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, and 9 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml. All the offenders will be produced before the Court.

Cyberabad Police reiterates that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. They warned that if anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine. Cyberabad Traffic Police urges all citizens to drive responsibly and ensure road safety for all.



