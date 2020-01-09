Dabeerpura nala works put on hold for 8 months

Dabeerpura: The works of the Dabeerpura nala remain pending for the last eight months, due to non-shifting of electric poles.

Earlier, during monsoon, the developmental works including Dabeerpura nala in Old City were sanctioned after the then GHMC Commissioner, Dana Kishore, along with local MLA had visited the site in May. The works which started in June have not yet been completed and are still pending. The works, for which an amount of Rs 1.9 crore was sanctioned, include desilting, removal of debris and constructing new pillar, retaining wall and a slab.

The works of constructing new pillar and slab were completed but works of retaining wall has been pending as it required shifting of electric poles. The officers concerned were given a representation to the electrical department for shifting of poles. But, no shifting of electric poles works has not been initiated, said Abdul Rahman, social activist.

"The works were started eight months back in view of monsoon season, but even after the rains stopped the works still remain pending. It wondered why the development works remain pending even after the higher authorities made several visits," added Abdul Rahman.

On November 5, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisim along with newly appointed GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Zonal Commissioner, local MLA and other officials made a visit, but there was no progress and still the works were pending, he added.

Due to the works going on at a snail's pace, the open nala eating up the space meant for traffic has been the cause for regular traffic jams in Dabeerpura and in surrounding areas like Yakutpura Bada Bazar, Purani Haweli, Noor Khan Bazar, Darulshifa, Kali Khabar, said Mohammed Azeem.