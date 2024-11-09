DCA raids hospitals, uncovers illegal narcotics

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA), along with officers from the prohibition and excise department, carried out raids at Bakoban Hospital, Chandrayangutta, and BVK Reddy Hospital, Warasiguda, Secunderabad, on Friday and detected illegal storage of narcotic drugs. During the raid, officials found that the hospitals had narcotic drugs, including fentanyl injections in 50 mcg/ml ampoules, which were illegally stocked for sale at the hospitals without an NDPS license.

Additionally, psychotropic substances, such as ketamine hydrochloride injections 50 mg/ml vials and midazolam injections 1 mg/ml (10 ml vial), were also detected. According to DCA, cases have been registered under the NDPS Act at Charminar Prohibition and Excise station and Musheerabad Prohibition and Excise station against the accused persons. “Further investigation shall be carried out, and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders,” said V B Kamalasan Reddy, DG DCA.