Digital tribute to Hyderabad’s liberation

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy joined Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad to inaugurate the “Liberation of Hyderabad Samsthan” Redeveloped Digital Gallery, a 3D virtual museum chronicling the city’s historic integration into the Indian Union.

The Union Minister and the Governor inaugurated the digital gallery and it is organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Hyderabad, and developed by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) in collaboration with the Salar Jung Museum, the gallery offers a comprehensive and immersive experience of Hyderabad’s liberation journey. The exhibition is part of the Liberation Day Photo Exhibition and aims to educate citizens about the region’s socio-political transformation.

The organizers said that the gallery highlights include the rare photographs and archival documents from the Nizam era, multimedia presentations on the rise of nationalism and Operation Polo, interactive timelines and maps detailing Hyderabad’s crisis and integration. It has also multilingual access in English, Hindi, and Telugu for broader outreach with enhanced 3D effects and background music for immersive storytelling

The gallery is divided into five thematic sections, covering the historical background, socio-cultural awakening, political movements, India’s independence, and the military operation that led to Hyderabad’s merger with the Indian Union.

Minister Kishan Reddy praised the initiative as a vital step in preserving Hyderabad’s legacy and making history accessible to students, researchers, and the general public. “This digital museum is not just a tribute to our past—it’s a bridge to the future, inspiring civic pride and national unity,” he said.

Governor Verma praising the efforts of the organizers in holding the event recounted the struggles for freedom and the spirit of the people of the state and honoring the historical milestones that shaped the city’s identity.