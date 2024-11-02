Diwali: 47 land in Sarojini Hospital with eye injuries

Hyderabad: The lively festival of lights, Diwali, was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Thursday. However, there have been concerning reports from the city about several persons sustaining eye injuries. Many were hurt while setting off fireworks during the celebrations. They are being treated at S D Eye Hospital.

As many as 47 persons, including children, suffered varied eye injuries while engaging in firecracker activities. Fortunately, 39 patients with minor injuries were discharged after being administered antibiotics, anti-allergic medications, and anti-inflammatory drugs. Eight in serious condition are receiving care at the hospital. Amongst them, a six-year-old girl suffered an eye injury as a piece of sparkle broke and lodged in her eye.

According to a doctor at the hospital, some patients had burnt eyelids and complained of pain. Most incidents happened when people lit a cracker when it did not light up at once. Those who sustained eye injuries in some cases included bystanders who looked on while crackers were exploding.

S D Hospital RMO Dr Najasi Begum said, “We received over 50 cases since Wednesday. Eight patients are being treated; most patients are children and youngsters,” she added. The hospital has set up a special team with senior doctors to treat cracker injuries. Two children have undergone minor surgeries due to sparkle stuck in their eyes, she said.

Cases of fire-related injuries were received at Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital. “We have treated seven patients for burns and bodily injuries from mishandling crackers,” said OGH superintendent Dr G Nagender. In the span of 24 hours until midnight on Diwali, the city accounted for 26 calls, with an additional 12 calls coming in after midnight. Despite the intensity of incidents, no major injuries were reported, though property damage and close calls highlighted the risks associated with Diwali.

One severe incident occurred in Himayatnagar, where a fire broke out in an apartment. Fire Service personnel explained that the family had left the premises with the fire burning. They likely ignited nearby clothing and caused the blaze to spread. After an alert at 10:34 pm, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.