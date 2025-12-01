Dr Kishore Reddy invited to speak at BOSCON 2025 in Dhaka

Hyderabad: Dr. Kishore B Reddy, senior Ortho Oncologist and Managing Director, Amor Hospital, has been officially invited to speak at BOSCON 2025, the prestigious international conference organised by the Bangladesh Orthopedics Society. The two-day global event is scheduled to be held in Dhaka from November 30 to December 1, and will bring together leading orthopedic surgeons, researchers and medical innovators from across the world.

This year’s BOSCON carries special significance for Hyderabad, as Dr Kishore B Reddy has been recognised as the only orthopedic expert invited from the Telugu States (Telangana & Andhra Pradesh) and one among only two speakers representing all of South India.

His selection highlights both his clinical excellence and his growing international reputation in the fields of complex trauma care, joint reconstruction, regenerative orthopedics, and advanced sports injury management.

At BOSCON 2025, Dr Reddy will be delivering a keynote session focusing on emerging surgical techniques, rapid-recovery orthopedic protocols, and innovations that are reshaping patient outcomes. His participation is expected to enhance cross-border collaboration and create new pathways for academic exchange between India and Bangladesh.

Speaking about the honour, Dr Kishore B Reddy said, “It is a privilege to be invited to BOSCON 2025 and to represent the Telugu States on such a respected global platform. Conferences like BOSCON play a crucial role in sharing knowledge, advancing surgical standards, and building partnerships that ultimately benefit our patients. I look forward to contributing to meaningful discussions that can shape the future of orthopedic care in our region.”