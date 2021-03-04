DRDO JRF for GITAM alumni

Rudraram: K Swarna shree, Aerospace Engineering student (2016-2020) batch, GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad, has been awarded of Junior Research Fellowship in Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Government of India on March 1. The Fellowship is offered initially for a period of two years with a monthly stipend of Rs31,000. It may be extended based onher performance.

DRDO has been providing accommodation also in its Township, Kanchanbagh, subject to availability. She is eligible for medical facilities available at DRDO. She is also eligible for a contingent grant up to Rs15,000 per annum.

Prof NSiva Prasad, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad, DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, Prof NSeetaramaiah, Principal, School of Technology, Prof ASatya Devi, HoD, Aerospace Engineering and faculty have appreciated Swarnashree on her achievement.