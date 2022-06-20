Eatala meets Amit Shah; likely to get top party post

Hyderabad /New Delhi: Huzurabad MLA and senior BJP leader Eatala Rajendar's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi triggered speculation that the party high command is likely to give some important post and responsibility to him soon to strengthen the party in State.

Sources said that Rajendar briefed Shah on the political developments in Telangana. The Union minister was keen to know the strengths and weaknesses of the ruling TRS and the Opposition Congress in State politics. Rajendar explained to Shah the challenges being faced by the BJP to emerge as a strong political force before the next Assembly elections.

Rajendar also informed the Union minister the arrangements being made for the conduct of the two-day BJP National Executive meeting from July 2 in Hyderabad. The two leaders also discussed the agenda for Telangana politics in the executive meeting.